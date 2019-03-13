In his new music video for the single “Dancing in the Living Room,” country singer Cameron Hawthorne has come out gay.

In the video, several couples, including a lesbian couple and an older couple, slow dance in the living room. Images of Hawthorne singing are seen inside a television set. At the end of the video, he goes home to his partner and the couple dances in their living room.

Speaking with LGBT glossy The Advocate, Hawthorne confirmed that he's gay and discussed the inspiration behind his first single.

“I remember always thinking how special it was to dance freely with my boyfriend in the living room of our apartment – being gay, it’s not as easy to dance as a couple in public together as it is for a straight couple. I wanted to express how special that moment is for a couple, when it’s just the two of you in the privacy of your own four walls,” Hawthorne said.

Other out country singers include Chely Wright, Steve Grand, and Ty Herndon.

