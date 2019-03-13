In his new music video for the single
“Dancing in the Living Room,” country singer Cameron Hawthorne
has come out gay.
In the video, several couples,
including a lesbian couple and an older couple, slow dance in the
living room. Images of Hawthorne singing are seen inside a
television set. At the end of the video, he goes home to his partner
and the couple dances in their living room.
Speaking with LGBT glossy The
Advocate, Hawthorne confirmed that he's gay and discussed the
inspiration behind his first single.
“I remember always thinking how
special it was to dance freely with my boyfriend in the living room
of our apartment – being gay, it’s not as easy to dance as a
couple in public together as it is for a straight couple. I wanted to
express how special that moment is for a couple, when it’s just the
two of you in the privacy of your own four walls,” Hawthorne
said.
Other out country singers include Chely
Wright, Steve Grand, and Ty Herndon.
(Related: Chely
Wright says she claimed a place in country music.)