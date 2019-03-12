GLAAD will honor Beyoncé and Jay-Z for
their LGBT advocacy at its upcoming 2019 Media Awards in Los Angeles.
GLAAD will present the couple with its
Vanguard Award.
The Vanguard Award honors “allies who
have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ
people.” Previous honorees include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson,
Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston.
“Beyoncé and Jay- Z are global icons
and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all
people,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a
statement. “When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes
inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of
acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to
stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ
event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice
forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized
communities everywhere.”
Last year, GLAAD honored Jay-Z and his
mother Gloria Carter with its Special Recognition Award for the song
“Smile.” Carter came out lesbian in the song.
The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards take place
on March 28.