GLAAD will honor Beyoncé and Jay-Z for their LGBT advocacy at its upcoming 2019 Media Awards in Los Angeles.

GLAAD will present the couple with its Vanguard Award.

The Vanguard Award honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.” Previous honorees include Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Aniston.

“Beyoncé and Jay- Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere.”

Last year, GLAAD honored Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter with its Special Recognition Award for the song “Smile.” Carter came out lesbian in the song.

The 2019 GLAAD Media Awards take place on March 28.