In a new interview, singer-actress Dionne Warwick says she doesn't judge gay people.

The 78-year-old Warwick ranks second only to Aretha Franklin as the biggest female hit maker of all time, based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts.

Speaking with PrideSource, Warwick was asked about when her LGBT following started.

“Apparently, it had started before [the AIDS crisis], when I was singing gospel music as a teenager. The young man who played piano for our group was gay, but that was his lifestyle, that’s what he chose as a lifestyle. Who am I to judge him? He didn’t judge me. So, you know, everybody does what is satisfying to them to do, and I let you live your life and you allow me to live mine,” Warwick answered.

“He was wonderful to be around,” she continued, “and could play a piano like nobody else. He was a human being, OK – that’s the way I look at people. I can’t judge you for your preference – that’s your choice, not mine. You gotta be who you are and I’ve gotta be who I am and that’s just the way it’s supposed to be.”

When asked whether she believes gay people are born gay, Warwick answered in the affirmative, then added that it's a chosen lifestyle.

“Absolutely. It’s not only the way you’re born, it’s the lifestyle you’ve chosen to live and that’s your choice. I can’t define what it means or how it happens or why it happens or when it happens. It just is. I look at it that way,” Warwick said.