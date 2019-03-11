Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday said that he is “inclined to support” legislation that would prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

On Wednesday, the Legislature's Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities approved two such bills.

Speaking to reporters, Baker, a Republican, said that he generally supports the bills.

“They're different, so I'm not going to speak to either one of them, but if a conversion therapy bill gets to my desk and we don't see any other issues with it, it's something we'd be inclined to support,” Baker is quoted as saying by The Boston Globe, which reported that Baker used air quotes around the words conversion therapy.

A similar bill failed to reach Baker's desk last summer.