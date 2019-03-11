Appearing at CNN's Democratic Presidential Town Hall at South By Southwest, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The openly gay 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana was asked by Jake Tapper whether he would prefer as president Trump or Pence.

“Ugh. Does it have to be between them?” Buttigieg answered.

Pence, a hardline Evangelical opposed to LGBT rights, was the governor of Indiana prior to becoming vice president.

Pence's views have “a lot more to do with sexuality and, I don't know, a certain view of rectitude,” Buttigieg said.

“How could he allow himself to be the cheerleader of the porn star presidency?” he rhetorically asked. “Is it he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Trump?”

Buttigieg also said that he would rather see Trump “decisively defeated at the ballot box” than impeached.