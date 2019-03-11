Appearing at CNN's Democratic
Presidential Town Hall at South By Southwest, Democratic presidential
candidate Pete Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump and Vice
President Mike Pence.
The openly gay 37-year-old mayor of
South Bend, Indiana was asked by Jake Tapper whether he would prefer
as president Trump or Pence.
“Ugh. Does it have to be between
them?” Buttigieg
answered.
Pence, a hardline Evangelical opposed
to LGBT rights, was the governor of Indiana prior to becoming vice
president.
Pence's views have “a lot more to do
with sexuality and, I don't know, a certain view of rectitude,”
Buttigieg said.
“How could he allow himself to be the
cheerleader of the porn star presidency?” he rhetorically asked.
“Is it he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing
in Trump?”
Buttigieg also said that he would
rather see Trump “decisively defeated at the ballot box” than
impeached.