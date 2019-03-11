Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro has revealed that one of his four sons is gay.

The 75-year-old De Niro has appeared in over 100 films throughout his career, including iconic roles in The Deer Hunter, Raging Bull, The Godfather, Taxi Driver, and Goodfellas.

Speaking with The Guardian, De Niro said that he “worries” about his gay son.

“Yeah, I worry, and one of my kids is gay, and he worries about being treated a certain way. We talk about it,” De Niro said.

De Niro, who has six mixed-race children, including two daughters, did not say which of his four sons is gay.

He also called Trump a “real racist” and a “white supremacist” in the interview.

“When you see someone like [Trump] become president, I thought, well, OK, let's see what he does – maybe he'll change. But he just got worse. It showed me that he is a real racist. I thought maybe as a New Yorker he understands the diversity in the city, but he's as bad as I thought he was before – and much worse. It's a shame. It's a bad thing in this country,” De Niro said.

In the 2014 documentary Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr, De Niro revealed that his late father was gay.

