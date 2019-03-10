House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that a federal LGBT protections bill would be introduced in the House next week.

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas, including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.

“Next week, we'll be launching our Equality Act to end discrimination for the LGBTQ community,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi told the Washington Blade that she was confident the House would approve the legislation.

“I'm very pleased because we have a great deal of outside support for it, which I hope will help us pass it in the Senate,” she said. “We most certainly will pass it overwhelmingly in the House.”

The following day, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, announced that 161 corporations backed passage of the legislation.

Included in the Business Coalition for the Equality Act are household names such as Google, Apple, Coca-Cola, Facebook, American Airlines, Uber, and Target.

“By standing with the LGBTQ community and joining the fight to pass the Equality Act, these companies are demanding full federal equality for the more than 11 million LGBTQ people in this country who deserve to earn a living, raise their families and live their lives free from discrimination,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “These leading employers know that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s also good for business.”