Hundreds of parents are protesting a
Catholic school's decision to deny enrollment to a kindergartner who
is the child of a same-sex couple.
St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie
Village, Kansas has been forced to defend its decision after nearly
1,000 people signed a petition asking church leaders to reconsider
their decision, The Kansas City Star reported.
“Respectfully, we believe that the
decision to deny a child of God access to such a wonderful community
and education, based on the notion that his or her parent’s union
is not in accordance with the Church’s teaching in Sacramental
marriage, lacks the compassion and mercy of Christ’s message,”
the petition states.
Kathy O'Hara, the school's
superintendent, defended the church's decision, telling The Star
that the “church's teaching on marriage is clear and is not altered
by the laws of civil society” and that Catholic doctrine recognizes
marriage “as a sacrament entered into between a man and woman.”
“[S]ame sex parents cannot model
behaviors and attitudes regarding marriage and sexual morality
consistent with essential components of the Church's teachings,”
she added.
In their petition, parents pointed out
that the school accepts students who are not Catholic.
“We ask you to consider the many ways
that other modern marriages may be inconsistent with the Church's
teaching on Sacramental marriage (i.e. vasectomy, IVF, divorce, and
remarriage without approved annulment). Further, St. Ann does accept
non-Catholic children and families into our school. Presumably,
these families are not in marriages that are conformant to the
teachings of the Church. We respectfully ask you to consider why
non-conformity to some of the Church's teachings rise to the level of
refusing admission to children, while others do not,” the petition
reads.
The gay couple has not spoken publicly.