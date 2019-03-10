In a recent interview, actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande said that he's dating again after split from relationship with a married couple.

Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced last year that he was dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike Pophis, a doctor.

Grande said in January that he had split from the relationship. He said that the split was amicable and that he remains friends with the couple.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Grande, 36, said that he's “feeling strong and confident” after the breakup.

“I'm certainly dating again, and ready to meet whoever is the right person or persons out there for me,” he said.

Grande, who described being single as “interesting,” said that he received “so many messages” on Valentine's Day from men he had not spoken to in a long time.

“I was literally like, 'Oh, my God. Wait, what's happening?' I think the single people smell that I'm single,” he said.

“This will be the year of love,” Grande added. “I'm sure of it.”