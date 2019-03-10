In a recent interview,
actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande said that he's dating
again after split from relationship with a married couple.
Grande, the older half-brother of
singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced last year that he was
dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike
Pophis, a doctor.
Grande said in January that he had
split from the relationship. He said that the split was amicable and
that he remains friends with the couple.
Speaking with Us Weekly, Grande,
36, said that he's “feeling strong and confident” after the
breakup.
“I'm certainly dating again, and
ready to meet whoever is the right person or persons out there for
me,” he said.
Grande, who described being single as
“interesting,” said that he received “so many messages” on
Valentine's Day from men he had not spoken to in a long time.
“I was literally like, 'Oh, my God.
Wait, what's happening?' I think the single people smell that I'm
single,” he
said.
“This will be the year of love,”
Grande added. “I'm sure of it.”