The Trump administration on Friday said that it is preparing to move forward with implementation of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

In a series of tweets in July 2017, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity,” reversing Obama-era policy on transgender individuals serving in the military. The president also said that he was doing the military “a great favor.”

In a filing Friday before a trial court, the U.S. Department of Justice signaled its intent to move forward with the ban. LGBT rights advocates responded by saying that a court order prohibiting implementation of the ban remains in place.

The government asserted in the filing that “there is no longer any impediment to the military's implementation of the Mattis policy” and stated that it plans to issue a memorandum formally implementing the policy “in the near future” that will take effect 30 days after its publication.

The filing came a day after U.S. District Judge George Russell III of Maryland lifted his nationwide injunction barring enforcement of the ban. In his order, Russell cited the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in January to allow the policy to take effect as several cases challenging the ban move forward.

Law groups representing transgender plaintiffs in the case before the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the ban could not be implemented as they seek an “en banc” review before the full court.

“The government is wrong,” said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR). “The injunction remains in effect until the mandate issues, and that clearly has not happened. The Court of Appeals has gone out of its way to give the plaintiffs an opportunity to seek rehearing en banc before the mandate issues and the injunction is dissolved.”