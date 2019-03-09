In an interview with Larry King, out Olympian Gus Kenworthy says coming out gay was “the biggest relief” he's had in his life.

The 27-year-old freestyle skier came out on the cover of ESPN Magazine following his silver medal win at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Appearing on Larry King Now, Kenworthy told King that he would like to get married someday.

When a social media user asked, “Do you one day want to get married?” Kenworthy answered: “Yeah. I'd like to get married one day. I'm definitely not ready to do that now, but I think I'd like to have a wedding.”

Kenworthy said that his coming out was a “big relief.”

“It was, without a doubt, the biggest relief I've ever had in my life. It was a huge weight off my shoulders and it was really liberating. And that's what I always tell people; encourage people to do the same,” he said.

Kenworthy added that his celebrity crush was “absolutely” actor Jake Gyllenhaal.