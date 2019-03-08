As Marvel begins casting for its
upcoming feature film The Eternals, the studio's production
chief has said that the world is ready for a gay superhero.
According to the That Hashtag Show,
Marvel has begun its search for an openly gay actor to play the lead
role in its 2020 film.
Filming is scheduled to being in
September in the UK.
While the studio has not shared any
details of the identity of the gay character in The Eternals,
Marvel executive Victoria Alonso told Variety that the world
is ready for an openly gay superhero in the Marvel Cinematic
Universe.
“The world is ready, the world is
ready,” Alonso said at the Los Angeles premiere of Captain
Marvel.
“Our entire success is based on
people that are incredibly different,” she
added. “Why would we only want to be recognized by only one
type of person?”
Marvel's latest film, Captain
Marvel, is the studio's first female-led standalone superhero
film. Captain Marvel, the 21st film in the Marvel
Cinematic Universe, opens Friday in the United States.