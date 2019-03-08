In a recent interview, out filmmaker
Gregg Araki said that President Donald Trump was trying to send
everyone back into the closet.
Araki, whose film Kaboom won the
inaugural Cannes Film Festival Queer Palm in 2010, is currently
promoting his latest project, the Starz comedy series Now
Apocalypse, which premieres on
March 10.
In the show, Ulysses (played by Avan
Jogia), a sexually fluid young man, becomes increasingly concerned
that either some kind of dark conspiracy is happening or he's just
smoking too much weed.
Speaking with UK glossy Attitude,
Araki, 59, said that he's been wanting to make a show like Now
Apocalypse for about 20 years.
“I’ve made a lot of films with
thematic obsessions and motifs and stuff that runs through all my
movies and Now Apocalypse was very much, me sitting down a few
years ago and thinking, ‘If I could make the ultimate show, that is
my ultimate dream show, what would it be?’ and that’s where the
show came from,” Araki
said.
Araki said that such shows are
important in light of Trump's efforts to send everyone back into the
closet.
“I’m very much like Ulysses, I’m
mainly gay but I have been with women and had a long-time
relationship with a woman in the 90s and I feel, and I think that’s
what’s great about the show, people of Avan’s generation, there’s
no judgment and everybody should do their thing and live their life
and I think the world has come so far since the time that I started
making movies,” Araki said.
“Back in 1992, when The Living End
had two gay characters kissing. This was before Will & Grace,
before Brokeback Mountain, it was such a big deal but now it
is everywhere and I think that is incredible we have come that far
and I think it’s so important these days, you know, with Trump and
the terrible ‘Make America Gross Again’ and trying to set
everyone back into the dark ages and back into the closet, I think
it’s so important for a show like NA to be out and beamed out into
the world like a ray of light saying we cannot go backwards, we need
to keep evolving and letting people be who they are,” he continued.