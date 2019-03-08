The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it would honor singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera at its upcoming 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

HRC will present Aguilera with its Ally for Equality Award on Saturday, March 30 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles.

“Christina Aguilera is a living legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Through her powerful music and her tireless efforts for positive change, she is making a real difference in the lives of countless people while bringing greater visibility to the LGBTQ community. HRC is proud to honor Christina Aguilera with the HRC Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.”

The Grammy Award-winning Aguilera has helped raise funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS, advocated for marriage equality and spoken out against LGBT bullying.

“The LGBTQ community has never had it easy,” Aguilera said in a 2017 love letter to the LGBT community, “the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet you keep fighting, you keep moving forward trailblazing and beating all odds with love always in your hearts.”

HRC previously announced that is also honoring Yeardley Smith at the event.