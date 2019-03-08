The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Thursday announced that it
would honor singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera at its upcoming 2019
HRC Los Angeles Dinner.
HRC will present Aguilera with its Ally
for Equality Award on Saturday, March 30 at the JW Marriott in Los
Angeles.
“Christina Aguilera is a living
legend and a true LGBTQ icon who consistently uses her global
superstar platform to share a message of hope and inspiration to
those who have been marginalized simply because of who they are,”
said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Through her powerful music and
her tireless efforts for positive change, she is making a real
difference in the lives of countless people while bringing greater
visibility to the LGBTQ community. HRC is proud to honor Christina
Aguilera with the HRC Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 HRC Los
Angeles Dinner.”
The Grammy Award-winning Aguilera has
helped raise funds in the fight against HIV/AIDS, advocated for
marriage equality and spoken out against LGBT bullying.
“The LGBTQ community has never had it
easy,” Aguilera said in a 2017 love letter to the LGBT community,
“the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level
and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet
you keep fighting, you keep moving forward trailblazing and beating
all odds with love always in your hearts.”
HRC
previously announced that is also honoring Yeardley Smith at the
event.