Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness and Olympian Johnny Weir have joined the cast of Netflix's skating drama Spinning Out.

Created by Samantha Stratton, Spinning Out follows Kat Baker (played by Kaya Scodelario), “an up-and-coming high-level single skater who's about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner (Evan Roderick), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life.”

Van Ness plays Bruce, described as “a former skater turned big-time choreographer from Michigan. He will create Kat and Justin's main competitors' program and have some fun confusing his clients along the way.”

Weir plays a competitor to Kat and Justin who will stop at nothing to beat the pair.

Spinning Out also features Willow Shields, Sarah Wright, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou, and Michell Edwards. The series is being filmed in Toronto, Canada.