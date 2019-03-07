Queer Eye's grooming guy
Jonathan Van Ness and Olympian Johnny Weir have joined the cast of
Netflix's skating drama Spinning Out.
Created by Samantha Stratton, Spinning
Out follows Kat Baker (played by Kaya Scodelario), “an
up-and-coming high-level single skater who's about to turn in her
skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track.
When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair
skater with a talented bad-boy partner (Evan Roderick), she risks
exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life.”
Van Ness plays Bruce, described as “a
former skater turned big-time choreographer from Michigan. He will
create Kat and Justin's main competitors' program and have some fun
confusing his clients along the way.”
Weir plays a competitor to Kat and
Justin who will stop at nothing to beat the pair.
Spinning Out also features
Willow Shields, Sarah Wright, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou,
and Michell Edwards. The series is being filmed in Toronto, Canada.