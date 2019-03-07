According to a biography published last year, television personality Fred Rogers referred to himself as bisexual.

Rogers, who died in 2003 at the age of 74, was best known as Mr. Rogers, the host of the preschool television series Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

In The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers, author Maxwell King quotes Dr. William Hirsch, an openly gay friend of Rogers, as saying that Rogers described himself as a five on a sexuality scale of one to ten.

“Well, you know, I must be right smack in the middle,” Rogers reportedly told Hirsch. “Because I have found women attractive, and I have found men attractive.”

King also quotes Michael Horton, a close friend who appeared as a voice of Neighborhood puppets, as saying that people assumed that Rogers was gay.

“People don't say to me, 'Was he gay,' but 'Isn't he gay?' To me, that's very revealing in a way, because of how presumptuous people can be. In other words, 'Isn't he gay?' sort of leads you to think that maybe Fred had a double life or something,” Horton said.

“There was no double life,” King wrote. “And without exception, close associates concluded that Fred Rogers was absolutely faithful to his marriage vows.”

Rogers was married to Sara Joanne Byrd for 51 years. They had two children.