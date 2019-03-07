In a recent podcast, out actor BD Wong talked about his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character's coming out.

Wong, 58, is best known for playing Dr. George Huang for ten and a half years on the long-running crime drama. He's also appeared in the Jurassic Park movie franchise and USA Network's Mr. Robot.

Just before his Law & Order character left the show, he came out as gay.

Appearing on NPR's The Cooler podcast, Wong said that his character's coming out felt “cheap.”

“I had no idea throughout the time that I was doing the show for ten and a half years, so it felt a little cheap to me,” Wong said. “I was also kind of torn because, you know, it’s positive… But it did feel a little convenient or kind of lazy or, you know, kind of not particularly the best way that you want to come out as a character.

“It wasn’t like Ellen coming out. It wasn’t a great thing that was really impactful and funny or human or whatever; it was just kind of a minor point made,” he added.

Wong also said that growing up the scarcity of Asian and gay characters on television made him not want to be those things.

“And this is a kind of denial that a lot of ethnic kids, specifically, I think, Asian American kids and some gay kids, have where they avoid the issue of the truth of them. And when you avoid that, it causes only problems for you and it takes you a long time to kind of untangle. The thing that you think is going to kill you is actually the thing that enlivens you and drives you and pushes you forward,” Wong said.

“It's really actually an amazingly great feeling to be yourself. What a concept, right? And I think more people definitely know that now than they did before, although it's still a struggle for lots of people,” he added.