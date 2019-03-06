In an interview with The Huffington Post, out actor Andrew Scott weighs in on whether gay actors should play straight roles.

The 42-year-old Scott currently plays an unconventional priest in the BBC's hit comedy series Fleabag.

Scott told the outlet that it was “absolutely” important that gay actors are cast in straight roles.

“The most important thing is that you have a real chemistry with the person you're playing opposite,” Scott said.

“I think it's dangerous territory to go down sometimes to think that we're only allowed to play our own – not just our own sexuality, but our own nationality or identity – that we're only allowed to … represent things that are within our experience.”

“That's not what audiences go to see. When you go to see a play you’re thrilled that somebody is pretending to be somebody else, that’s the magic of it. So otherwise, it’s just a form of well-shot reality television.”

‘I think it’s very important we don’t talk in absolutes when it comes to casting. I think we have to look at every individual situation and make sure everyone gets the chance to play all the different parts,” he added.

Scott is best known for playing Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock.