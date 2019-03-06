Netflix on Monday released its first
trailer for the third season of its hit reality makeover show Queer
Eye.
Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's
Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for its third season
on March 15.
The returning cast includes Antoni
Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo
Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France
(Fashion).
In the trailer, fans glean their first
look at the show's first lesbian makeover.
“They expect me to be someone else,”
the woman named Jess, who came out at 16, is heard saying in the
trailer. “More black. Less white. More gay. Less gay. I feel
like I don't belong.”
Other notable “heroes” include a
recovering alcoholic and a woman who lost her younger brother in a
car accident.
Queer Eye returns March 15.