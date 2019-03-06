Netflix on Monday released its first trailer for the third season of its hit reality makeover show Queer Eye.

Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for its third season on March 15.

The returning cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

In the trailer, fans glean their first look at the show's first lesbian makeover.

“They expect me to be someone else,” the woman named Jess, who came out at 16, is heard saying in the trailer. “More black. Less white. More gay. Less gay. I feel like I don't belong.”

Other notable “heroes” include a recovering alcoholic and a woman who lost her younger brother in a car accident.

Queer Eye returns March 15.