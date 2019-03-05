Actor Terry Crews has apologized for
saying that children of same-sex parents grow up “severely
malnourished.”
The 50-year-old Crews is best known for
playing NYPD Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the NBC comedy Brooklyn
Nine-Nine.
After commenting on a New York
Times' op-ed titled Why Does Obama Scold Black Boys?,
Crews shifted his attention to single and same-sex parents.
“I’ve reiterated many times that
same sex couples and single parents can successfully raise a child.
But I believe paternal AND maternal love are like vitamins and
minerals to humanity. No matter where you get that paternal and
maternal love. MY purpose is to give paternal love,” Crews said in
a tweet.
“Love is not gendered,” a user
responded. “A child will not starve with only one gender loving
them.”
“But they will be severely
malnourished,” Crews replied.
Crews deleted the tweet on Friday and
apologized.
“I apologize to anyone who was hurt
by my “severely malnourished” tweet. It was in response to
someone who said kids wouldn’t ‘starve,'” Crews wrote. “It
was poorly worded so I deleted it.”
But in subsequent tweets, Crews
reiterated his sentiment, saying to one user that “you need both”
a mother and father to successfully raise a child.