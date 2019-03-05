A man living in the UK has been effectively cured of HIV infection, doctors believe.

Known as the “London patient,” the man is the second person to experience remission from HIV-1, according to a case study published Tuesday in the journal Nature.

An estimated 37 million people worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS.

The “London patient” stopped taking antiretroviral drugs following a stem cell transplant from a donor who carried a rare genetic mutation. He has remained in remission for 18 months. Timothy Ray Brown, known as the “Berlin patient,” had a similar outcome after undergoing two bone marrow transplants from a donor with the same genetic mutation. Brown has been in remission for roughly 10 years.

“By achieving remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin Patient was not an anomaly and that it really was the treatment approaches that eliminated HIV in these two people,” said Ravindra Gupta, lead author of the study.

Dr. Sharon Lewis, director of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity and a professor of medicine at the University of Melbourne, explained the similarities between the two cases.

"Coming 10 years after the successful report of the Berlin Patient, this new case confirms that bone marrow transplantation from a CCR5-negative donor can eliminate residual virus and stop any traces of virus from rebounding. Two factors are likely at play: The new bone marrow is resistant to HIV, and also, the new bone marrow is actively eliminating any HIV-infected cells,” said Lewin, who was not involved in the case.

An estimated 1 million people die annually from causes related to HIV.

