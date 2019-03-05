Out British actor Ian McKellen has
apologized for saying that director Bryan Singer and actor Kevin
Spacey sexually abused others because they were closeted.
The 79-year-old McKellen made his
remarks during a recent appearance on the #QueerAF podcast.
“Most of them were in the closet,”
McKellen said. “Hence, all their problems as people and their
relationship with other people. If they had been able to be open
about themselves and their desires, they wouldn't have started
abusing people in the way they've been accused.”
Bryan Singer, 53, is openly bisexual.
The director of Bohemian Rhapsody was fired from the film two
weeks prior to the end of production over allegations of sexual
abuse.
Kevin Spacey, 59, is facing a string of
sexual misconduct allegations, which resulted in his firing from the
Netflix drama House of Cards. Spacey responded to allegations
made by actor Anthony Rapp in 2017 by announcing for the first time
publicly that he is gay.
In a tweet, McKellen said that he was
“wrong” and apologized.
“As part of an extended podcast
recently, I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about
their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others. That, of course, is
wrong,” he said. “My intention was to encourage the LGBT audience
I was addressing to be proud and open about their sexuality. In doing
so, my point was clumsily expressed. I would never, ever trivialize
or condone abuse of any kind. I deeply regret my careless remarks and
apologize unreservedly for any distress I caused.”