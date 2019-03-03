Ariana Grande has responded to
criticism related to her headlining Manchester Pride.
The annual festival takes place August
23-26 in Manchester, England. Grande is among the artists performing
at this year's event. Other artists scheduled to appear include
Years and Years, Bananarama, Becky Hill, Kim Petras, Liverty X, Pixie
Lott, and Louisa.
A user on Twitter questioned Grande's
inclusion after ticket prices increased.
“idk … ariana headlining pride when
she's straight (as far as we're aware) … and doubling the price of
tickets … kinda smells like exploitation of the lgbt community to
me,” the user wrote.
Thousands of users liked the tweet and
some expressed similar feelings about Grande's inclusion in the
festival.
Grande responded to the criticism,
saying in a tweet that she isn't involved in ticket pricing and has
never claimed to be “the face of the lgbtq rights movement.”
“i have nothing to do with ticket
pricing – manchester pride sets those rates, and they're mostly out
of my control,” Grande wrote. “the lgbtq community has been so
special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. the
relationships I have with my lgbtq fans, friends, and family make me
so so happy. i want to celebrate and support this community,
regardless of my identity or how people label me.”
“over the years, pride events have
been headlined by performers and artists of all sexual orientations
and genders, including straight allies like cher and kylie minogue.”
“i'm not claiming to be the hero of
the community or the face of the lgbtq rights movement – I just
wanna put on a show that makes my lgbtq fans feel special and
celebrated and supported. that's all I wanna do,” she added.
In 2017, 22 people died and dozens were
injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Manchester Arena
following a Grande concert. Grande returned two weeks later to host
a benefit concert in the city.
(Related: At
least 22 die in bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK.)