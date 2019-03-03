Ariana Grande has responded to criticism related to her headlining Manchester Pride.

The annual festival takes place August 23-26 in Manchester, England. Grande is among the artists performing at this year's event. Other artists scheduled to appear include Years and Years, Bananarama, Becky Hill, Kim Petras, Liverty X, Pixie Lott, and Louisa.

A user on Twitter questioned Grande's inclusion after ticket prices increased.

“idk … ariana headlining pride when she's straight (as far as we're aware) … and doubling the price of tickets … kinda smells like exploitation of the lgbt community to me,” the user wrote.

Thousands of users liked the tweet and some expressed similar feelings about Grande's inclusion in the festival.

Grande responded to the criticism, saying in a tweet that she isn't involved in ticket pricing and has never claimed to be “the face of the lgbtq rights movement.”

“i have nothing to do with ticket pricing – manchester pride sets those rates, and they're mostly out of my control,” Grande wrote. “the lgbtq community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. the relationships I have with my lgbtq fans, friends, and family make me so so happy. i want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity or how people label me.”

“over the years, pride events have been headlined by performers and artists of all sexual orientations and genders, including straight allies like cher and kylie minogue.”

“i'm not claiming to be the hero of the community or the face of the lgbtq rights movement – I just wanna put on a show that makes my lgbtq fans feel special and celebrated and supported. that's all I wanna do,” she added.

In 2017, 22 people died and dozens were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Manchester Arena following a Grande concert. Grande returned two weeks later to host a benefit concert in the city.

(Related: At least 22 die in bombing at Ariana Grande concert in UK.)