A Christian group opposed to LGBT rights is asking Walmart to remove an ad featuring a gay couple.

The promotional video series Love is in the Aisle: A Dating Show at Walmart features blind dates held at Walmart. The second episode features Andy and Pat, who share “pan” puns as they shop their local Walmart.

The American Family Association (AFA) is urging members to sign a petition asking Walmart to remove the video.

“In a move that most Christians probably never expected to see, retail giant Walmart has posted an online video that normalizes homosexual relationships. For most Christians and other traditionalists, the idea that marriage is between a man and a woman is sacred. We’ve seen many large corporations reject that in their marketing, but I honestly never thought Walmart would join the cultural revolution and reject the beliefs of its customer base,” the petition states.

“It’s clear that Walmart is on the path of elevating homosexual relationships to the same level as the male-female model of marriage. We have no choice but to ask our supporters to let the company know how they, the customers, feel about Walmart’s shift away from neutrality on this controversial issue to full support for same-sex relationships.”

As of Saturday, nearly 98,000 people have signed the petition.

The AFA is also asking people to call Walmart. “Firmly but politely urge them to remove the pro-homosexual video and remain neutral on controversial issues.” the AFA said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled the AFA a hate group for its anti-LGBT rhetoric.