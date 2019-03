Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness will publish his memoir this fall.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Van Ness' memoir will be titled Over the Top.

“Jonathan shares never-before-told secrets and reveals sides of himself that the public has never seen,” publisher HarperOne said in a press release. “JVN fans may think they know the man behind the stiletto heels, the crop tops, and the iconic sayings, but there’s much more to him than meets the Queer Eye.”

HarperOne President and Publisher Judith Curr added: “HarperOne seeks to publish authors whose lives inspire and Jonathan Van Ness embodies that mission. His memoir will move readers and offer a unique and much-needed testament to the power of staying true to yourself.”

Van Ness is the fourth member of The Fab Five to announce a book deal. The first book to arrive will be Karamo Brown's memoir, titled Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, on March 5. Tan France's Naturally Tan: A Memoir is expected to arrive June 4. And Antoni Porowski's cookbook, titled Antoni in the Kitchen, arrives September 9.

