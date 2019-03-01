Two Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that seeks to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The bill was introduced by Representative Ryan Fecteau, an openly gay Democrat from Biddeford, and Senator Linda Sanborn, a Democrat from Gorham.

Lawmakers approved a similar bill last year, only to have it vetoed by former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican who said that he had “grave” concerns that the measure could be interpreted “as a threat to an individual's religious liberty.”

An effort to override LePage's veto failed.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills was sworn into office in January.

“With the return of real leadership to Augusta, we have an opportunity to start fresh, build support for this bill, and protect LGBTQ+ young people from this dangerous 'treatment' once and for all,” Equality Maine President Michael J. Coon said in a statement.