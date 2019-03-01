The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) last week announced that it would honor Yeardley Smith at its upcoming 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

The 54-year-old Smith is best known for her long-running role as Lisa Simpson on Fox's animated series The Simpsons.

HRC will present Smith with its National Leadership Award at the event, which will take place Saturday, March 30 at the JW Marriott.

“Yeardley Smith is a true changemaker and extraordinary ally and partner in our fight to advance fairness and equality for LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Through her unwavering commitment and bold leadership, Yeardley has helped change countless hearts and minds and improved the lives of LGBTQ people across this country. We are so proud to honor my friend and our champion, Yeardley Smith, with the HRC National Leadership Award at the 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.”

Smith is a long time supporter of LGBT rights. According to HRC, Smith was “the single largest funder” in the fight against Proposition 8, California's 2008 voter-approved constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. She also helped fund HRC's 2018 midterm efforts to tip the House to a pro-equality majority.