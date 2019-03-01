The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) last
week announced that it would honor Yeardley Smith at its upcoming
2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.
The 54-year-old Smith is best known for
her long-running role as Lisa Simpson on Fox's animated series The
Simpsons.
HRC will present Smith with its
National Leadership Award at the event, which will take place
Saturday, March 30 at the JW Marriott.
“Yeardley Smith is a true changemaker
and extraordinary ally and partner in our fight to advance fairness
and equality for LGBTQ people,” said HRC President Chad Griffin.
“Through her unwavering commitment and bold leadership, Yeardley
has helped change countless hearts and minds and improved the lives
of LGBTQ people across this country. We are so proud to honor my
friend and our champion, Yeardley Smith, with the HRC National
Leadership Award at the 2019 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.”
Smith is a long time supporter of LGBT
rights. According to HRC, Smith was “the single largest funder”
in the fight against Proposition 8, California's 2008 voter-approved
constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a heterosexual
union. She also helped fund HRC's 2018 midterm efforts to tip the
House to a pro-equality majority.