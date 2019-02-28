Fox News correspondent Tomi Lahren has
reacted to out actor Billy Porter's decision to wear a tuxedo gown on
the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.
(Related: Billy
Porter says Oscars tuxedo dress was about taking back his power as a
gay man.)
Lahren criticized Porter's decision in
a series of tweets.
“I just don't get this ongoing and
continual assault on masculinity by the Left,” she wrote. “You
can be a proud part of the LGBT community and movement without
attacking traditional men and marriage at every turn.”
In a second post, Lahren doubled down
on her claims.
“Yes, men are now wearing dresses on
the red carpet to stick it to masculinity. Welcome to the Lala
Liberal Award Show season 2019,” she wrote.
Lahren joined Fox News as a contributor
in 2017. She also works as a senior advisor for the Great American
Alliance, whose mission is to support the agenda of President Donald
Trump.
Porter, who currently stars on FX's
Pose, the first scripted television series to include a
majority transgender cast, has said that he wore the gown to take
back his power as a gay man.
One Twitter user, Dana Goldberg
(@DGComedy) replied to Lahren: “Are you shitting me with this?
It’s the Right attacking their own young boys for not being
masculine enough. Threatening to drown them. It’s the Left that is
okay with their son learning to wear make-up, not because they may or
may not be gay one day, but because they light up.”