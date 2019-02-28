Fox News correspondent Tomi Lahren has reacted to out actor Billy Porter's decision to wear a tuxedo gown on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

(Related: Billy Porter says Oscars tuxedo dress was about taking back his power as a gay man.)

Lahren criticized Porter's decision in a series of tweets.

“I just don't get this ongoing and continual assault on masculinity by the Left,” she wrote. “You can be a proud part of the LGBT community and movement without attacking traditional men and marriage at every turn.”

In a second post, Lahren doubled down on her claims.

“Yes, men are now wearing dresses on the red carpet to stick it to masculinity. Welcome to the Lala Liberal Award Show season 2019,” she wrote.

Lahren joined Fox News as a contributor in 2017. She also works as a senior advisor for the Great American Alliance, whose mission is to support the agenda of President Donald Trump.

Porter, who currently stars on FX's Pose, the first scripted television series to include a majority transgender cast, has said that he wore the gown to take back his power as a gay man.

One Twitter user, Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) replied to Lahren: “Are you shitting me with this? It’s the Right attacking their own young boys for not being masculine enough. Threatening to drown them. It’s the Left that is okay with their son learning to wear make-up, not because they may or may not be gay one day, but because they light up.”