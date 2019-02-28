Actor Zachary Quinto and his boyfriend
Miles McMillan have split after nearly six years of dating.
A source close to the couple told
PEOPLE that the couple split earlier this year.
“They amicably split earlier this
year,” the source said.
News of the split comes after the men
were spotted attending separate Oscars parties.
The couple began dating in 2013 and
moved in together in 2015, PEOPLE
reported.
The 29-year-old McMillan is a model,
actor, and painter.
Vogue in 2015 called Quinto and
McMillan “a power couple whose domain extends the film, fashion and
art scene.”
Quinto, 41, publicly came out gay in a
2011 interview with New York.