Actor Zachary Quinto and his boyfriend Miles McMillan have split after nearly six years of dating.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the couple split earlier this year.

“They amicably split earlier this year,” the source said.

News of the split comes after the men were spotted attending separate Oscars parties.

The couple began dating in 2013 and moved in together in 2015, PEOPLE reported.

The 29-year-old McMillan is a model, actor, and painter.

Vogue in 2015 called Quinto and McMillan “a power couple whose domain extends the film, fashion and art scene.”

Quinto, 41, publicly came out gay in a 2011 interview with New York.