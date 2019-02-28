In a new interview, Karamo Brown, Netflix's Queer Eye culture guy, says he's planning a wedding to rival Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's recent big day.

The 38-year-old Brown is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing and Hope, which arrives March 5.

Brown said that his book is an effort to use his life experience to help others.

“[I've written this book now] because I’ve grown a lot,” Brown told the Washington Blade. “I’ve had a lot of life experience. I’ve also been trained as a psychotherapist and social worker, I know how to articulate what I’m feeling in a way that’s digestible and in a way the people can relate to it and apply to their own lives. This is just me telling infinite stories of how I’ve grown so that people can do the same with clear insights. I’m not saying my journey of growth is done but I’ve had enough life experience that I’m like, 'Let’s share this with someone else.' I’m very transparent in the book.”

Brown also said that wedding planning was not going well for his boyfriend, director Ian Jordan.

“Wedding planning is going great for me,” Brown said. “My fiancé not so much, because he has full anxiety of it. This is a special day. I was the little boy who dreamed of my wedding and I’m not ashamed to say that. I want little boys to know around the world they can dream of their wedding day too.”

“Marriage is not for everyone, but it is for me. I have been planning an extravaganza. When I was at a Vanity Fair party, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were there and I so badly wanted to go up [to] them and be like, 'I’m rivaling your wedding.' Of course, they have more money than me so theirs is always going to be more fabulous. But in my mind, I’m coming close to what they created. It’s giving my partner anxiety but luckily, it’s going well for me,” he said.