Luca Guadagnino, director of the gay drama Call Me By Your Name, is working on a new coming-of-age series for HBO.

Tentatively titled We Are Who We Are, the series follows two 14-year-olds named Fraser Wilson and Caitlin Harper. Fraser is living on an Italian military base with his mother and her wife. Fraser begins making friends, all of whom believe he and Caitlin are together. But Fraser is missing his old life in New York City, especially his friend Mark, and is developing an “innocent romantic connection” with Jason, an older soldier.

Caitlin has been living on the base with her father and mother.

“She hunts and learns how to use a semiautomatic rifle with her dad, knows how to handle the engine of his fishing vessel and is a pretty formidable kickboxer,” the Observer wrote of the character.

HBO has reportedly ordered eight one-hour episodes and filming begins in May.

Guadagnino is writing the series with Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri and is directing the first two episodes as well as the season finale.