Luca Guadagnino, director of the gay
drama Call Me By Your Name, is working on a new coming-of-age
series for HBO.
Tentatively titled We Are Who We
Are, the series follows two 14-year-olds named Fraser Wilson and
Caitlin Harper. Fraser is living on an Italian military base with
his mother and her wife. Fraser begins making friends, all of whom
believe he and Caitlin are together. But Fraser is missing his old
life in New York City, especially his friend Mark, and is developing
an “innocent romantic connection” with Jason, an older soldier.
Caitlin has been living on the base
with her father and mother.
“She hunts and learns how to use a
semiautomatic rifle with her dad, knows how to handle the engine of
his fishing vessel and is a pretty formidable kickboxer,” the
Observer
wrote of the character.
HBO has reportedly ordered eight
one-hour episodes and filming begins in May.
Guadagnino is writing the series with
Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri and is directing the first two
episodes as well as the season finale.