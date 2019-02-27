A bakery in Tennessee over the weekend
rejected a lesbian couple looking for a wedding cake.
Paul and Susie Dennison own Susie's
Sweets in Burns, Tennessee. Brandi Ray posted her account of the
denial on the Hip Dickson Facebook page, which promotes Dickson
County.
Ray posted a screenshot of the text
message she received from Susie Dennison.
"I really enjoyed our time
together and I truly wish you the best but after realizing that your
union will be of the same sex, I cannot with my spiritual conviction
and beliefs, do your cake! I want you to know in saying that, I do
love you in The Lord! Had I known before you left, I would have said
something then!” Dennison wrote.
“I'm sorry you feel that way,” Ray
replied. “Have a good night.”
Paul Dennison told Nashville's
NewsChannel 5 that he and his wife have strong religious
convictions against same-sex marriage and that they have previously
refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple.
Hedy Weinberg, executive director of
the ACLU of Tennessee, said in a statement that businesses should
treat LGBT customers equally and fairly.
“Businesses open to the public can
make decisions about what kinds of products or services they will
provide – but they can’t pick and choose who they will serve. All
people, including those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or
transgender, should be treated fairly and equally under the law. When
they walk into a business that’s open to the public, they should be
treated like anyone else and not be discriminated against. Protecting
people from discrimination is about treating others the way we want
to be treated, and it is part of our constitution’s promise of
equal treatment under the law for everyone,” Weinberg said.