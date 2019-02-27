A bakery in Tennessee over the weekend rejected a lesbian couple looking for a wedding cake.

Paul and Susie Dennison own Susie's Sweets in Burns, Tennessee. Brandi Ray posted her account of the denial on the Hip Dickson Facebook page, which promotes Dickson County.

Ray posted a screenshot of the text message she received from Susie Dennison.

"I really enjoyed our time together and I truly wish you the best but after realizing that your union will be of the same sex, I cannot with my spiritual conviction and beliefs, do your cake! I want you to know in saying that, I do love you in The Lord! Had I known before you left, I would have said something then!” Dennison wrote.

“I'm sorry you feel that way,” Ray replied. “Have a good night.”

Paul Dennison told Nashville's NewsChannel 5 that he and his wife have strong religious convictions against same-sex marriage and that they have previously refused to bake a cake for a same-sex couple.

Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee, said in a statement that businesses should treat LGBT customers equally and fairly.

“Businesses open to the public can make decisions about what kinds of products or services they will provide – but they can’t pick and choose who they will serve. All people, including those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender, should be treated fairly and equally under the law. When they walk into a business that’s open to the public, they should be treated like anyone else and not be discriminated against. Protecting people from discrimination is about treating others the way we want to be treated, and it is part of our constitution’s promise of equal treatment under the law for everyone,” Weinberg said.