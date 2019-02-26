The South Dakota House on Monday defeated legislation that sought to require transgender high school students to play sports on a team matching their biological sex.

The House took up House Bill 1225 after a committee deadlocked last week on whether to recommend the legislation. Members voted 34-34 on the bill.

In 2014, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) adopted a policy allowing transgender students to participate on sport teams that match the gender they identify with. House Bill 1225 sought to void the SDHSAA's current policy.

The bill was opposed by the ACLU of South Dakota, SDHSAA, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“All young people should have the opportunity to play high school sports and have their personal dignity respected. Transgender students are no different,” Libby Skarin, policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota, said in a statement. “No one is harmed by allowing transgender people to compete consistent with who they are. We’re thrilled with the committee’s decision to kill this bill, sending a clear message of inclusion and acceptance for our transgender friends and neighbors.”

A similar bill was defeated in the Senate earlier this legislative session, the Argus Leader reported.