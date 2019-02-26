The South Dakota House on Monday
defeated legislation that sought to require transgender high school
students to play sports on a team matching their biological sex.
The House took up House Bill 1225 after
a committee deadlocked last week on whether to recommend the
legislation. Members voted 34-34 on the bill.
In 2014, the South Dakota High School
Activities Association (SDHSAA) adopted a policy allowing transgender
students to participate on sport teams that match the gender they
identify with. House Bill 1225 sought to void the SDHSAA's current
policy.
The bill was opposed by the ACLU of
South Dakota, SDHSAA, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and the Sioux
Falls Chamber of Commerce.
“All young people should have the
opportunity to play high school sports and have their personal
dignity respected. Transgender students are no different,” Libby
Skarin, policy director for the ACLU of South Dakota, said in a
statement. “No one is harmed by allowing transgender people to
compete consistent with who they are. We’re thrilled with the
committee’s decision to kill this bill, sending a clear message of
inclusion and acceptance for our transgender friends and neighbors.”
A similar bill was defeated in the
Senate earlier this legislative session, the Argus Leader
reported.