On his The 700 Club television program, Christian conservative Pat Robertson called on Christians to go after politicians who support LGBT rights.

The 88-year-old Robertson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, was responding to a story about a Catholic adoption agency that lost its contract with the city of Philadelphia because the agency refused to comply with the city's LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination policy.

“The incredible thing about the homosexuals is they are willing to destroy lives and destroy the whole fabric of society so long as they and their weird way of doing sex is legitimized,” Robertson said. “That’s what they want and they will take away everything; they will destroy marriage, they will destroy families, they will destroy, in this case, the foster children.”

“They are willing to tear down the entire edifice in order to have the majority of people recognize the way they do sex.”

“I think if Christians begin to speak out and insist that if some politician goes along with the gay agenda, that they’re going to be voted out of office,” Robertson continued. “Once they get that message, they’ll start saying, ‘We want to listen to the majority of the people in our society.’ Until they do, that small minority is going to be dominating everything we do and every aspect of our lives.”

