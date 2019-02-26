On his The 700 Club television
program, Christian conservative Pat Robertson called on Christians to
go after politicians who support LGBT rights.
The 88-year-old Robertson, a vocal
opponent of LGBT rights, was responding to a story about a Catholic
adoption agency that lost its contract with the city of Philadelphia
because the agency refused to comply with the city's LGBT-inclusive
nondiscrimination policy.
“The incredible thing about the
homosexuals is they are willing to destroy lives and destroy the
whole fabric of society so long as they and their weird way of doing
sex is legitimized,” Robertson
said. “That’s what they want and they will take away
everything; they will destroy marriage, they will destroy families,
they will destroy, in this case, the foster children.”
“They are willing to tear down the
entire edifice in order to have the majority of people recognize the
way they do sex.”
“I think if Christians begin to speak
out and insist that if some politician goes along with the gay
agenda, that they’re going to be voted out of office,” Robertson
continued. “Once they get that message, they’ll start saying,
‘We want to listen to the majority of the people in our society.’
Until they do, that small minority is going to be dominating
everything we do and every aspect of our lives.”
