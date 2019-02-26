Ariana Grande will headline Manchester Pride festival in August.

“I'm so thrilled to be headlining pride. My heart. I can't wait to see u and I love u so so much,” Grande said in a tweet.

Manchester Pride CEO Mark Fletcher said in a statement released Monday that his organization was “truly honored to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life.”

In 2017, 22 people died and dozens were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at Manchester Arena following a Grande concert. Grande returned two weeks later to host a benefit concert in the city.

Also scheduled to perform this year are Years and Years, Bananarama, Becky Hill, Kim Petras, Liverty X, Pixie Lott, and Louisa.

The annual festival takes place August 23-26.