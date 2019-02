Two people were stabbed Sunday at Fort Lauderdale's annual LGBT Pride festival.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the people were stabbed after an altercation at Sunday's beach bash. The victims are expected to survive.

Police said two people are in custody.

Police have yet to identify the victims or the suspects.

The people were stabbed near the event's main stage on Fort Lauderdale's beach at around 6:30 PM.

Fort Lauderdale's annual event includes a parade and a festival with live music.