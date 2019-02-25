The Colorado House last week approved a bill that seeks to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The legislation cleared the House with a 42-20 vote, with one Republican, Representative Hugh McKean of Loveland, joining Democrats in favor of it.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where similar bills have died during previous legislative sessions.

Representative Daneya Esgar, a Democrat from Pueblo, is one of the bill's sponsors.

"This is a therapy that has been proven to be dangerous and harmful," said Esgar. "We have to start supporting our kids regardless of their sexuality, regardless of the gender that they represent. Our kids deserve better, and our kids deserve to grow up in a world where they can stand in front of their colleagues and know that their colleagues believe they are just as equal to them."

The Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee is expected to hear the measure on March 18.