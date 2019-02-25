Out actor Billy Porter wore a velvet tuxedo gown with a full train designed by Christian Siriano to the 2019 Academy Awards.

The 49-year-old Porter currently stars on FX's Pose, the first scripted television series to include a majority transgender cast. He's also played Lola in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots.

“Shutting the carpet down in a Siriano velvet tuxedo gown!” Porter tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Porter thanked Siriano for “creating this custom couture masterpiece.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Porter said that the gown was an expression of his sexuality.

“I wanted to take my power back from when I was silent in the 90s about my sexuality and trying to be an R&B recording artist,” he told the outlet. “You know, just the silencing of my spirit, of my humanity almost took me out of here. And one of my biggest things was finally embracing my feminine side in public and in my career, vis-avis Kinky Boots.”

“And then you move on to Pose and these transgender girls teach me what courage is, what authenticity is, in the deepest way more than I have ever seen in my life,” he added.

Porter's stylist Sam Rattelle previously told Page Six Style that wearing dresses at public events was a form of protest for Porter.

“When [Porter] started wearing dresses recently, that was very specific because of all the stuff that was going on in the White House regarding transgender rights. We started talking about it and we’re like, we have to start representing these people because you have to normalize that somehow publicly. There has to be visibility,” Rattelle said.