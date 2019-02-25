Queen and Adam Lambert opened the Academy Awards on Sunday with a tribute to Freddie Mercury.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic based on Mercury's life, was nominated for five Oscars, including best picture. The film won four Oscars, but Green Book took home the best picture statuette. Rami Malek, who plays Mercury in the film, won for best actor.

Sunday's performance included guitarist Brian May, who first appeared on stage, drummer Roger Taylor and Lambert on vocals. The nearly 4-minute set included scaled-back versions of We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

As the set came to a close, an image of Mercury was displayed behind the band and the audience jumped to their feet.

Controversy surrounded Bohemian Rhapsody after release of its first trailer, with many accusing producers of “straight-washing” Mercury's life. As the film opened, some critics said that the film fell short in how it dealt with Mercury's sexuality and AIDS diagnosis. The flamboyant singer died in 1991 from complications related to AIDS.

