Terrence Howard has expressed support for fellow Empire cast member Jussie Smollett.

Howard plays the father of Smollett's openly gay character on the Fox drama.

Howard on Saturday posted a video on Instagram of Smollett holding and tickling a baby. “All your lil homies got you,” he captioned the video. “We love the hell outta you.”

On Thursday, Smollett, who is black and gay, was arrested in connection with filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that allegedly took place last month in Chicago. Police believe Smollett orchestrated his own attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on Empire. Smollett has denied the allegations.

The following day, producers announced that they have cut Smollett from the final two episodes of the show's fifth season.

Smollett, who is on $100,000 bail, reportedly visited the set of Empire on Thursday.

Howard responded to a user who criticized his Instagram post.

“Sorry you feel that way,” Howard wrote, “but that’s the only Jussie that I know. The Jussie that I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone that I’ve called my son for 5 years. It’s God’s job to judge and it is ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved. There’s nothing more harmful than a fake friend! Real talk.”