In a fundraising email, Brian Brown, the president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), suggested that LGBT civil rights would be used to punish Americans opposed to LGBT rights.

Brown, whose organization works to undermine marriage equality in the United States, pointed to the case of out actor Jussie Smollett to make his case.

Police in Chicago have charged Smollett, who is black and gay, with staging his own hate crime in an effort to increase his salary on the Fox drama Empire.

(Related: Jussie Smollett dropped from remainder of Empire season.)

“The situation with Jussie Smollett is very unfortunate,” Brown wrote. “It’s deplorable whenever someone makes false charges of discrimination or violence against LGBT individuals. But what’s worse is that the culture, fueled by the media and LGBT advocacy groups, gives massive exposure to these claims.”

“And even worse than that is when elected officials seek to codify special legal status and rights for gays and lesbians, which can easily be used as a weapon against other Americans, particularly those who hold to traditional biblical views of human sexuality and gender.”

“NOM will always stand for the truth and fight to protect your rights,” he added, along with a plea for a donation to the group.