In an interview with fashion glossy
Porter, out actress Ellen Page says she was pressured not to
come out as gay.
The 32-year-old Page came out gay in
2014 and last year married Emma Portner. She is currently promoting
her latest project, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.
Page told the magazine that there is
only one exception where it is acceptable to out someone.
“For me, no. I think there's an
exception if you are a politician and you're actively participating
in destructive and dangerous policies, but it's not acceptable [to
out someone] in any other situation,” Page said.
She also said that executives pressured
her not to talk about her sexuality.
“I was distinctly told, by people in
the industry, when I started to become known, ‘People cannot know
you’re gay.' And I was pressured – forced, in many cases – to
always wear dresses and heels for events and photoshoots. As if
lesbians don’t wear dresses and heels. But I will never let anyone
put me in anything I feel uncomfortable in ever again,” Page
said.