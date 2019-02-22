On the day that out actor Jussie Smollett turned himself into police in Chicago, President Donald Trump, conservative commentator Ann Coulter and California Senator Kamala Harris weighed in on the case.

Smollett, who stars on the Fox drama Empire, has been charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, has said that he was attacked last month by two men in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

At a press conference Thursday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that Smollett staged his own attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” on Empire. Smollett, who is out on bail, has denied the charges.

“@JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments? #MAGA,” Trump said in a tweet.

Coulter also weighed in on the case, saying that all hate crimes are a “hoax.”

“Alright, this particular hate crime turned out to be a hoax, but let's remember, ALL OF THEM are hoaxes. #Smollett,” she said.

Senator Kamala Harris, who is vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, released a statement on Twitter.

“Like most of you, I've seen the reports about Jussie Smollett, and I'm sad, frustrated and disappointed. When anyone makes false claims to police, it not only diverts resources away from serious investigations but it makes it more difficult for other victims of crime to come forward,” Harris wrote.

“At the same time, we must speak the truth: hate crimes are on the rise in America,” she added, noting a 17% increase in hate crimes over the past year. “I will always condemn racism and homophobia. We must always confront hate directly, and we must always seek justice.”