Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has criticized the Trump administration's global campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality.

The effort, a response to the recently reported execution of a gay man in Iran, is being helmed by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell, the highest-ranking openly gay person in the Trump administration.

In a press release, Perkins, a staunch opponent of LGBT rights, criticized the administration's plan.

“Our own criminal laws against homosexual conduct were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003 in the case of Lawrence v. Texas. Despite what some on the Left claim, we are not advocating for their return. But that does not mean we should engage in 'cultural imperialism' by imposing policies that were imposed upon us by our Court on other countries with different cultures, traditions, and values,” Perkins said.

Perkins claimed that former President Barack Obama's attempts to advance “an LGBT agenda around the world and in the United Nations” damaged “our relations with many countries.”

“The Trump administration should be ending such efforts, not making them a priority.”

“Let's find common ground in calling for an end to all forms of physical violence against homosexuals – but refrain from imposing the values of the sexual revolution on the rest of the world,” Perkins added.

Consensual sex between two people of the same sex is illegal in dozens of Middle Eastern, African and Caribbean nations.