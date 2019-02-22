In a Vanity Fair cover
interview, Miley Cyrus insists she's not some “polite hetero lady.”
The 26-year-old Cyrus said that
marrying her longtime fiance Liam Hemsworth doesn't stop her from
identifying as queer.
“The reason that people get married
sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married
isn’t old-fashioned – I actually think it’s kind of New Age,”
Cyrus said. “We’re redefining, to be fucking frank, what it
looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a
hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being
a queer person. What I preach is: People fall in love with people,
not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists
on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality.
Relationships and partnerships in a new generation – I don’t
think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is
actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant
part of relationships.”
“Like, who gives a fuck if he's a
guy, if I'm a girl, or if he was a woman – who gives a fuck? We
really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number.”
“Being someone who takes such pride
in individuality and freedom, and being a proud member of the LGBTQ+
community, I’ve been inspired by redefining again what a
relationship in this generation looks like,” she
later added. “Sexuality and gender identity are completely
separate from partnership. I wore a dress on my wedding day because I
felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that
doesn’t make me become some instantly 'polite hetero lady.'”
In 2017, Cyrus came out as “a gender
neutral, sexually fluid person.”
(Related: Dolly
Parton says some artists come out “for effect.”)