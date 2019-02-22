In a statement posted Thursday on Twitter, out musician Adam Lambert announced new music.

The 37-year-old Lambert has released three studio albums since finishing runner-up on the eighth season of Fox's American Idol. His last album, The Original High, was released in 2014.

In a lengthy post, Lambert said that his upcoming album would be about a journey of self-healing.

“I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I've had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art,” Lambert said, adding that his mental health suffered because of it. “I put all my focus on work and started to feel detached in my personal life. My self worth was suffering, I was lonely, and becoming depressed.”

“With a bit of professional help, and the support of colleagues, friends and family, I pulled myself out of the darkness. I decided to begin my next album on my own so I wouldn't be influenced by anything but my passion for music. … I wanted to make the music I wanted to make, and to get in the headspace I was in when I first dreamed of being a singer – before playing the industry game started messing with my love for music.”

The new album will “chronicle the journey of taking responsibility for my own happiness and strength, and searching for intimacy,” Lambert added.

“Feel Something,” the first track from the album, was released on Friday.