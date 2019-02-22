In a statement posted Thursday on
Twitter, out musician Adam Lambert announced new music.
The 37-year-old Lambert has released
three studio albums since finishing runner-up on the eighth season of
Fox's American Idol. His last album, The Original High,
was released in 2014.
In a lengthy post, Lambert said that
his upcoming album would be about a journey of self-healing.
“I love making and performing music,
but there have been many times where I've had to compromise on my
artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and
not art,” Lambert said, adding that his mental health suffered
because of it. “I put all my focus on work and started to feel
detached in my personal life. My self worth was suffering, I was
lonely, and becoming depressed.”
“With a bit of professional help, and
the support of colleagues, friends and family, I pulled myself out of
the darkness. I decided to begin my next album on my own so I
wouldn't be influenced by anything but my passion for music. … I
wanted to make the music I wanted to make, and to get in the
headspace I was in when I first dreamed of being a singer – before
playing the industry game started messing with my love for music.”
The new album will “chronicle the
journey of taking responsibility for my own happiness and strength,
and searching for intimacy,” Lambert added.
“Feel Something,” the first track
from the album, was
released on Friday.