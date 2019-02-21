The Trump administration on Tuesday announced a global campaign to end the criminalization of homosexuality.

The effort will be helmed by U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, the highest-ranking openly gay person in the Trump administration.

According to NBC News, the effort is a response to the recently reported execution of a gay man in Iran.

Grenell called the execution “a wake-up call for anyone who supports basic human rights.”

Consensual sex between two people of the same sex is illegal in dozens of Middle Eastern, African and Caribbean nations.

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence said that Pence, who has a history opposing LGBT rights, backs the initiative.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, President Donald Trump seemed unaware of his administration's push to end such laws.

“I don't know which report you're talking about,” Trump answered a reporter's question. “We have many reports.”