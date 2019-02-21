The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Utah's predominant religion, announced Wednesday that it will not oppose a Utah bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The bill, introduced Thursday by two Republicans, Representative Craig Hall of West Valley City and Senator Dan McCay of Riverton, includes an exemption for clergy.

Marty Stephens, the LDS Church's director of government relations, told ABC4 News that the church is opposed to such therapies.

“We have repeatedly stated the church denounces any conversion or reparative therapy that subjects individuals to abusive practices, not only in Utah but around the world," Stephens said.

"We appreciate the willingness of the sponsors to work with us to make sure that counseling that is in alignment with the church's standards such as abstinence before marriage does not come under the definition of conversion therapy.”

"The church does not oppose this legislation in its current form," Stephens added. "We hope that those who experience same-sex attraction find compassion and understanding from family members, professional counselors, and church members."

Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, called the bill's introduction “historic.”

“We're introducing legislation Thursday to protect youth from the harmful practice of conversion therapy, and we're grateful that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognizes the harms of conversion therapy and has denounced the practice,” Williams said.

The LDS Church is opposed to sex outside of marriage and same-sex marriage. Members who experience same-sex attraction are expected to remain celibate.