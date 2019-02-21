In a new podcast interview, Dolly
Parton said that she believes being out is fashionable and denied
lingering rumors that she's gay.
During an appearance on The Dan
Wootton Interview podcast, Parton, who married husband Carl Dean
in 1966, denied rumors that she is in a relationship with best friend
Judy Ogle.
“So people say that – because you
can't really have a great relationship with a woman,” Parton
said. “I'm not gay but I have so many gay friends and I accept
everybody for who they are.”
“Judy and I have been best friends
for 64 years, since we were little kids. Our parents knew each
other, we grew up together, we were like sisters, became best
friends.”
Parton, who said that if she had been
born a man would have been a drag queen because she loves “all the
flamboyant stuff,” questioned artists who come out gender fluid,
pansexual or bisexual.
“For me, I'm still an old timer.
Sometimes I think it's just become kind of fashionable to speak out
like that,” she said. “I think they just want to be part of that
whole movement to make people think that they're so free and all
that. But I don't really know how they feel inside. I know how I
feel inside.”
“Miley, she does a lot of stuff for
effect, and I think a lot of them do,” Parton added, referring to
her god-daughter Miley Cyrus, who in 2017 came out as “a gender
neutral, sexually fluid person.”