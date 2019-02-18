Michael Sam, who made history as the first openly gay football player drafted by the NFL, told students on Tuesday that coming out hurt his NFL career and that he now regrets coming out so soon.

According to The Albuquerque Journal, Sam spoke with students at the University of New Mexico.

Sam came out to his University of Missouri teammates in 2013, before his senior season. The following year, he became the SEC co-defensive player of the year.

In 2014, Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams but cut before the start of the season. He joined the Dallas Cowboys' 10-man practice squad, where he stayed for seven weeks before being let go. He never played a regular-season game in the NFL. A brief stint playing for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League (CFL) ended with him citing “personal reasons.”

“The NFL gave me a raw deal,” Sam said. “It was tough to forgive them. I love football. Football gave me an education and gave me the opportunity I so desperately needed at the time. I really am grateful for the sport.”

Sam also told the students that he's planning to write an autobiography.